Panalpina: More space for more opportunities in Prague

Panalpina has grown fast in Czechia the last few years. To keep pace with demand, the company decided to consolidate its three warehouses into one facility of almost 7000 m2 within the modern logistics center in Pavlov (Panattoni Park Prague Airport II), close to Vaclav Havel Airport Prague. Moving to this strategic location allows Panalpina to distribute shipments to customers across Europe and the globe more efficiently, thus facilitating Czech exports.

“Having everything in one place increases our efficiency and brings unprecedented flexibility and operational synergies. Now we have more dedicated space for value-added logistics services so that we can offer tailored solutions to our customers,” says Robert Sgariboldi, Panalpina’s country manager for Czechia and Slovakia.

Panalpina’s air cargo volumes flown out of Prague airport regularly exceed 200 tons per month, putting the company among the top three Czech air freight forwarders according to IATA (International Air Transport Association) statistics. By far the highest volumes come from the automotive industry, with telecoms being second, and high-tech in third place.

Services such as pick and pack, labeling, quality inspection, stock level management with full inventory visibility have become standard, and Panalpina offers even more. When dispatching telecommunications infrastructure equipment for one of its customers, for example, it not only organizes on-site deliveries but also uploads the latest software.

“We are growing rapidly, even more than expected, so we are already negotiating to extend the space we rent in order to cover all the future needs of our customers,” says Robert Sgariboldi.

