 

CMA CGM: World innovation to protect the planet

8. November 2017 08:17
Artikel drucken
CMA CGM: World innovation to protect the planet

Beitrag bequem vorlesen lassen:

On the occasion of the COP23 in Bonn (Germany), the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transport, announced its decision to equip its recently ordered nine ships of 22,000 TEU capacity, will be delivered with engines using liquefied natural gas (LNG). The group was the first shipping company in the world to equip giant containerships with this type of motorisation, reads a press release.

The use of LNG will yield significant benefits compared to heavy fuel oil:

  • up to 25 percent less CO2
  • 99 percent less sulphur emissions
  • 99 percent less fine particles
  • 85 percent less nitrogen oxides emissions

While these containerships will be LNG-powered, only a few percent of marine gas oil will only be used for the ignition in the combustion chamber. As a result, the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), which measures a ship’s environmental footprint, is improved by 20 percent.

The CMA CGM Group is firmly committed to the reduction of its carbon footprint for the protection of the environment and the preservation of the oceans and biodiversity. Between 2005 and 2015, the group has reduced its CO2 emissions per container transported per kilometre by 50 percent and has set up an ambitious plan to further reduce its CO2 emissions by 30 percent between 2015 and 2025.

CMA CGM with its headquarters in Marseilles employs 29,000 people, and is a globally leading container shipping group. Its 462 vessels call more than 420 ports around the globe, and carried about 15.6 million TEU in 2016.

www.cma-cgm.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Verwendete Tags

CMA CGMCO2InnovationLogistikmarkt: GermanyMaritimeShipping

Jetzt im Social Network teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Top-Platzierungen und Extras können Sie in Kürze per Klick hinzubuchen oder wählen Sie unser Exklusives Presseservice.

Newsarchiv

Newsletter Presseservice

Fachzeitschrift Print on Demand

Cross Media Werbefenster

e-Commerce Logistik-Day

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


Newsarchiv

Newsarchiv

Kategorien

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...