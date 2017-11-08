CMA CGM: World innovation to protect the planet

On the occasion of the COP23 in Bonn (Germany), the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in maritime transport, announced its decision to equip its recently ordered nine ships of 22,000 TEU capacity, will be delivered with engines using liquefied natural gas (LNG). The group was the first shipping company in the world to equip giant containerships with this type of motorisation, reads a press release.

The use of LNG will yield significant benefits compared to heavy fuel oil:

up to 25 percent less CO2

99 percent less sulphur emissions

99 percent less fine particles

85 percent less nitrogen oxides emissions

While these containerships will be LNG-powered, only a few percent of marine gas oil will only be used for the ignition in the combustion chamber. As a result, the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI), which measures a ship’s environmental footprint, is improved by 20 percent.

The CMA CGM Group is firmly committed to the reduction of its carbon footprint for the protection of the environment and the preservation of the oceans and biodiversity. Between 2005 and 2015, the group has reduced its CO2 emissions per container transported per kilometre by 50 percent and has set up an ambitious plan to further reduce its CO2 emissions by 30 percent between 2015 and 2025.

CMA CGM with its headquarters in Marseilles employs 29,000 people, and is a globally leading container shipping group. Its 462 vessels call more than 420 ports around the globe, and carried about 15.6 million TEU in 2016.

Source: oevz.com/en