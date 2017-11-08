 

60 years global convention for transport of dangerous goods

8. November 2017
60 years global convention for transport of dangerous goods

Working in partnership with the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE), IRU on 6 November celebrated 60 years of the Agreement concerning the International Carriage of Dangerous Goods by Road (ADR). The milestone represents the longstanding success of the tool to ensure safer transport of dangerous goods, and a catalyst for future work on raising global awareness and expanding its geographic scope. 

ADR covers both the packaging and labelling of dangerous goods, and the construction, equipment and operation of the vehicle carrying the goods. As the key reference for transporters carrying dangerous chemicals within the Agreement’s 49 Contracting Parties, ADR also helps to ensure quick and effective emergency response in case of accidents.

UNECE Executive Secretary, Olga Algayerova, said, “ADR has made a direct contribution over 60 years to improving road safety for the transport of dangerous goods, reducing risks and saving lives. As a global Agreement, ADR is open to all United Nations Member States. Growing international interest in ADR means that more and more countries will be able to benefit from enhanced safety on the road.”

Although ADR is primarily intended to increase safety, its provisions also address other aspects of the transport of dangerous goods, notably security (to prevent misuse of dangerous goods carried by terrorists) and protection of the environment (to prevent leakages/spillages that could lead to the release

www.iru.org; www.unece.org

 

Source: oevz.com/en

