Raben Group increases its committment in Romania

The Raben Group has consolidated its network in Romania to increase its flexibility in the distribution of goods in this country. The logistics provider opened its fourth Romanian site in Sibiu (Nagyszeben) at the end of October 2017. Now Raben Logistics Romania has close to 40 employees. Raben can provide its customers with 5,100 m² of cross-docking space in the southeastern European country for the storage and transhipment of their goods.

“We selected Sibiu after Bucharest, Arad and Cluj-Napoca as because of its central position it contributes to the effective infrastructure between our sites. We wish to guarantee a domestic 24 hour delivery service to our customers in Romania, so our presence in Sibiu is crucial.” – commented Valentin Storoj, Managing Director of Raben Logistics Romania.

The new site will serve customers offering domestic and international transportation services on 1,100 m² with four loading bays and seven staff.

“We aim to build a strong domestic transportation network and to satisfy the needs of a growing number of customers. In addition to our strong links with Hungary, we also intend to extend our relations with Italy, Poland, the Czech Republic and Germany.” – stated Valentin Storoj.

Raben Logistics Romania has been operating in Romania since 2016. The company provides freight consolidation, partial and full cargo transportation both internationally and within the country. The company offers tailored solutions to its customers regardless of the operating size and sector of the company.

www.raben-group.com

Source: oevz.com/en