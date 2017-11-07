RHA outrage at Khan’s ULEZ plan

The Road Haulage Association has express outrage London mayor Sadiq Khan’s plan to start the Ultra Low Emission Zone seventeen months earlier than planned.

Chief executive Richard Burnett said the decision flew in the face of common sense, warning that the move could lead to the use of more vans in the city increasing congestion and opening up the possibility that air quality could get worse.

The ULEZ charge would cost many hauliers £100 per day on top of the other charges they already pay, he said.

“More than half the GB lorry fleet will not be Euro VI when the ULEZ is introduced. Bringing the date forward by 17 months is little more than a means of quickly bringing in revenue to cover the Mayor’s other plans for the City.”

