Suzuki chooses Snapfulfil

Suzuki GB has chosen Snapfulfil’s cloud warehouse management system for its warehousing and distribution of motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and marine engines.

Suzuki is currently using Snapfulfil to manage the receiving, inspection, put-away, storage, picking and despatch of finished goods, along with the management of dealer returns. Every item is a unique SKU and is tracked based on Vehicle Identification Number and model/colour.

“Snapfulfil inspired confidence from our first engagement and this has been borne out in the design and delivery of the solution,” said Kevin Sach, Suzuki GB’s logistics and sales operations manager. “The system gives us everything we need to operate efficiently and deliver excellent service to our dealers.”

