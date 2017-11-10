Rhenus becomes the sole shareholder of Mierka Donauhafen Krems

The Danube port of Krems entered a phase of structural and personell changes. This is also the reason why Mierka Beteiligungs GmbH (MBG) has changed its name to Rhenus Beteiligungs GmbH (RBG) in October this year. The reason for this is the departure of Hubert Mierka as managing partner of MBG by spring next year.

Rhenus previously had a 51-percent holding in the company. Provided that the competition authorities agree to the change, the remaining shares will be acquired in February 2018. Rhenus Board Member Michael Viefers will take over the position of the managing director of RBG following the departure of Hubert Mierka.

Some of the subsidiaries have also been renamed in the course of the name change of MBG to Rhenus Beteiligungs GmbH (RBG). Mierka Donauhafen Krems is now named Rhenus Donauhafen Krems. Rhenus Mierka Danube Shipping has been renamed Rhenus Danube Shipping. Rhenus Logistics Austria, however, is retaining its name.

“The Rhenus Group is a family business that’s very aware of its values; it represents tradition, continuity and reliability like us and offers innovative, customer-oriented logistics solutions. By working together, we’ve achieved a great deal with commitment and investments during the past few years and have paved the way for a positive future. That makes it much easier for me to leave the company as its partner during the next few months,” said Hubert Mierka, Managing Partner of RBG, giving the reasons for his optimism.

“We’ve been working with Hubert Mierka in an extremely partner-like and successful manner for many years. I’m all the more delighted by the trust that Hubert Mierka is placing in us. Rhenus will continue to manage the Mierka Group with a new name as he would,” said Michael Viefers, a member of the Rhenus Board, thanking Hubert Mierka. He will manage RBG together with Patrick Schäffer and Cornelia Urach.

Michael Appelhans, who is responsible for the seaports and inland waterway ports within Rhenus, is taking on the role of managing director of Rhenus Donauhafen Krems alongside Gerhard Gussmagg. According to him, the Danube region was a dynamic business area with a great development potential, particularly regarding multimodal transport. Thus they can integrate the Danube port of Krems into their existing ports network.

Mierka Donauhafen Krems has registered significant growth in the volume of goods handled at the port this year; Rhenus Mierka Danube Shipping has successfully increased its portfolio of customers and products, and Rhenus Logistics Austria is expanding with customer-oriented, multimodal logistics solutions.

Source: oevz.com/en