Robert Groiß ends his professional career with WienCont

WienCont Container Terminal Gesellschaft m.b.H., a company of the Hafen Wien Group, faces a prominent personel change. Robert Groiß leaves the company after 25 years – in the functions as sales manager and managing director. In this context, he expressed his thanks to the customers and business partners for the good cooperation, and that he hoped to meet them soon again.

Apart from its position as a hub for handling block trains between the port of Vienna and the most important seaports, as well as continental transport intersections which ensure connection to the most important international logistics centers, WienCont is operating in container trade and offers additional services such as container repair, customs clearance and trucking. Since the start of this year the company has been headed by Managing Director Georg Wurz and authorized signatory Waltraud Pamminger, Head of Finance.

At the heart of the port of Vienna, the container terminal of WienCont has seen a positive business development throughout the last few years. While in 2010, around 320,000 TEUs were handled there, it was around 440,000 TEU in 2016.

www.wiencont.com

Source: oevz.com/en