 

U.N. Ro-Ro: New Antwerp connection via Wels

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

U.N. Ro-Ro: New Antwerp connection via Wels

U.N. Ro-Ro: New Antwerp connection via Wels
Oktober 24
08:22 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

U.N. Ro-Ro, a company offering intermodal transportation services for Ro-Ro lines between Turkey and Europe, continues to expand its connections and destinations. A new rail service via Antwerp will connect to their existing Trieste-Wels-Trieste train which was in operation since 2013. The new line will be run two times a week in both directions. All types of semi-trailers and 40/45 dc containers, tank containers will be accepted for transport on this line. However, on the Trieste – Wels ISU train, only 40/45 DC containers, tank containers and swap bodies can be accepted initially.

Moreover, Nicola Lelli has been promoted to Head of Intermodal at U.N. Ro-Ro. He started his career in railway logistics as Project Manager for Rail Operations and was holding Operations and Sales Management positions with several Italian railway companies. His international career began in Paris at the International Union of Railways (2014 – 2016) and continued in Vienna at Rail Cargo Group where he was appointed Production Manager & Network Coordinator (2016 – 2017). Nicola Lelli graduated with honours at the University of Genova in 2007, with a master degree in Transport and Logistics Engineering. Besides Italian, his mother tongue, Nicola Lelli is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

U.N. Ro-RoIsletmeleri A.S. based in Istanbul , organises regular roll-on roll-off transport services with its fleet of 12 modern Ro-Ro ships having a capacity of 200 – 280 heavy goods vehicles from Istanbul (Pendik and Ambarlı) and Mersin to the Trieste and Bari ports in Italy and from Pendik to the Toulon port in France. U.N. Ro-Ro operates by its own account the the largest intermodal network between Central and Western Europe and Turkey, which is marketed neutrally to customers like international logistics providers, forwarders and road carriers. More than 10,152 trailers are carried on the Trieste – Wels rail corridor. Last year U.N. Ro-Ro moved about 250,000 transport units within its system.

www.unroro.com.tr

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
City ViennaIntermodalManagementRailStadt Paris
Teilen

ISBN 9781389501548

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Kategorien

Newsarchiv

 

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


LOGISTIK express Videobeiträge

Empfehlungen

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...