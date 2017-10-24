U.N. Ro-Ro: New Antwerp connection via Wels

U.N. Ro-Ro, a company offering intermodal transportation services for Ro-Ro lines between Turkey and Europe, continues to expand its connections and destinations. A new rail service via Antwerp will connect to their existing Trieste-Wels-Trieste train which was in operation since 2013. The new line will be run two times a week in both directions. All types of semi-trailers and 40/45 dc containers, tank containers will be accepted for transport on this line. However, on the Trieste – Wels ISU train, only 40/45 DC containers, tank containers and swap bodies can be accepted initially.

Moreover, Nicola Lelli has been promoted to Head of Intermodal at U.N. Ro-Ro. He started his career in railway logistics as Project Manager for Rail Operations and was holding Operations and Sales Management positions with several Italian railway companies. His international career began in Paris at the International Union of Railways (2014 – 2016) and continued in Vienna at Rail Cargo Group where he was appointed Production Manager & Network Coordinator (2016 – 2017). Nicola Lelli graduated with honours at the University of Genova in 2007, with a master degree in Transport and Logistics Engineering. Besides Italian, his mother tongue, Nicola Lelli is fluent in English, Spanish and French.

U.N. Ro-RoIsletmeleri A.S. based in Istanbul , organises regular roll-on roll-off transport services with its fleet of 12 modern Ro-Ro ships having a capacity of 200 – 280 heavy goods vehicles from Istanbul (Pendik and Ambarlı) and Mersin to the Trieste and Bari ports in Italy and from Pendik to the Toulon port in France. U.N. Ro-Ro operates by its own account the the largest intermodal network between Central and Western Europe and Turkey, which is marketed neutrally to customers like international logistics providers, forwarders and road carriers. More than 10,152 trailers are carried on the Trieste – Wels rail corridor. Last year U.N. Ro-Ro moved about 250,000 transport units within its system.

www.unroro.com.tr

Source: oevz.com/en