Saint Gobain Rigips awarded for optimising its supply chain

During the Translog Connect Congress 2017 in Budapest, the CEE Logistics and Supply Chain Award was presented. At a formal reception at the Grand Hotel, the winners were officially announced in two categories. The prize in the “Solution Provider Category” was given to L Mobile Hungary, founded in Budapest in 1952, for their “Trailer Yard Management Solution”.

Günter Kowald, authorized signatory and Head of Export & Supply Chain at Saint-Gobain Rigips Austria, accepted the award in the “Manufacturer Category”, handed over by WU-Professor Dr. Sebastian Kummer. The long-established company has been part of the Saint Gobain group of companies since 2005 and has two production sites in Austria: Rigips boards are manufactured in Bad Aussee for Austria’s market as well as for Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia and Switzerland. The forwarding partners are A. Ebner Internationale Transporte GmbH, Thalgau, Salzburg and Schobesberger-Fuchs GmbH, Styria. The second plant in Puchberg am Schneeberg produces gypsum powder and supplies the building materials industry and construction sites in Central and Eastern Europe. The export rate is around 60 percent.

The jury used the following five criteria for their evaluation:

Innovation

Implementation of the concept

Sustainability

Cost effectiveness

Added value for the customers

www.rigips.com

Source: oevz.com/en