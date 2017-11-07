 

SAP Ariba: Microsoft’s One Digital Supply Chain

7. November 2017 12:50
Watch this video to learn how Microsoft partnered with SAP Ariba and SAP to co-create a best-in-class sourcing and supply chain solution – one that lets them collaborate with suppliers to better manage every process from design and development to planning, procurement, production, and delivery.

You’ll see how integrating their planning , scheduling, and sourcing systems into a single cloud platform helped Microsoft realize remarkable results, including:

Instant, accurate insight into global inventory and supplier status

US$300M working capital improvement

5% boost in on-time in-full measurements

Higher service and lower inventory levels

US$15M+ savings in cost of goods procured

Source: logisticsmanager.com

News: Microsoft, News: SAP

