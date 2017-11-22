Slovenia introduces new toll system for trucks

On 1 April 2018, a modern electronic toll will be introduced in Slovenia, applying for HGVs with a gross vehicle weight of more than 3.5 tonnes on motorways and expressways.

“Drivers of vehicles with a gross vehicle weight of more than 3.5 tonnes will then no longer have to stop at the tollbooths, making their journey faster, safer and more comfortable,” the Austrian association of road hauliers (Arbeitsgemeinschaft Internationaler Straßenverkehrsunternehmer Österreichs – AISÖ) informs in a press release.

From 1 April 2018, the Slovenian motorway network will only be open to those HGVs registered in the system and equipped with a DarsGo device that can not be transferred between vehicles. The DarsGo system automatically calculates tolls based on the distance traveled.

www.darsgo.si; www.aisoe.at

Source: oevz.com/en