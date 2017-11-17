TfL proposes HGV safety standard permit scheme

Transport for London has proposed a new safety standard permit scheme for HGVs in London. The scheme, which is part of TfL’s aim for zero deaths on the capital’s roads by 2041, would require all HGVs over 12 tonnes to hold a safety permit to operate in London from 2020.

The specifics of the scheme will be developed next year, following a consultation, but could include specific safety systems like sensors, visual warnings and comprehensive drive training.

Londoners and stakeholders have been invited to give their feedback on the proposal.

“The number of deaths each year involving HGVs is a tragedy and we are committed to changing this,” said Alex Williams, TfL’s director of city planning. “We welcome feedback from the industry and all other road users on our latest proposals for the HGV Safety Permit Scheme, as we work together to improve vehicle safety.”

The RHA has met the proposal with caution. It said its initial concern is the requirement for all lorries (over 12t) to have special permit to enter London, and that there is “no clarity on vehicle star ratings”.

“It is not acceptable that the ratings will not be known until after the consultation ends,” said RHA chief executive, Richard Burnett. “However, we welcome the Mayor’s support for a comprehensive and international approach to vehicle standards and we look forward to working with the Mayors team in support of getting the best road safety outcomes for Londoners and the rest of the UK.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com