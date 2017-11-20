Three new units for Logistics North

Three units have been completed at Multiply, the new commercial development at Harworth’s Logistics North site in Bolton.

The units, which are 63,070 sq ft, 55,660 sq ft and 44,771 sq ft in size, are aimed at businesses seeking units adjacent to the motorway network for rapid access to the rest of the region.

Multiply is a new commercial development being delivered through a joint venture between Harworth and the Lancashire County Pension Fund.

This first phase forms part of a three-phase scheme to construct ten new commercial units totalling approximately 564,000 sq ft, across 31.2 acres over, the next eighteen months.

Ian Ball, executive director of income generation at Harworth, said: “I am delighted that we have delivered these units on-time to bring further jobs to Bolton and the region. New high-quality commercial development remains at an absolute premium across the North of England and I am confident that we will be able to swiftly secure occupiers for the three new units.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com