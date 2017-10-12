Two category wins for Iggesund

Cartons made of paperboard from Iggesund Paperboard won two of the categories at the Carton Excellence Awards 2017. They were given at the Pro Carton/Ecma congress in Vienna in late September. Iggesund products were used for the winners in categories “Beauty & Cosmetics” and the new category “Save the Planet”.

Beauty Box from brand owner FEMIA Cosmetic Vertriebsgesellschaft GmbH is a five-day intensive treatment. Ampoule treatments and their highly concentrated ingredients are regarded as turbo boosters for the skin. The packaging is an eye-catcher at the point of sale: the window in the packaging allows a clear focus on the ten fragile glass ampoules as well as the pink beauty potion. The treatment pack was placed in stores for Mother‘s Day giving a highly exclusive beauty kick.

Rlc packaging group did both the conversion and the structural design. The board used was Incada Silk 280 g/m2. Design highlights: the ampoules are secured carefully by both the lid and base – perfect protection against breakage or premature removal, even without a PET window foil. Opening of the pack creates a unique “wow” effect which is hard to forget. In addition, the packaging is extremely efficient: finishing is in-line with soft-touch varnish. The cartonboard construction can be fully recycled giving it a sustainable quality.

“Beautiful, simple and secure. This attractive box does everything needed to hold, protect and display the precious glass ampoules. The liquid containing vials are held in place in the base AND the roof of the carton. The ampoules are placed in such a way that when the carton is closed, both ends of the ampoules are held within base and roof apertures. When opened, they display beautifully. The soft touch varnish just adds that ‘little extra’”, the jury commented.

HAL Allergy Venomenhal, winner of the Save the Planet category, is an example showing that intelligent concepts are in high demand in the field of healthcare and can deliver major advantages for both consumers and manufacturers. This new design of the interior has been developed for an existing outer carton pack, which now can be glued and set-up using a semi-automated packing line. This new set replaces the completely manual set-up of the old design and eliminates the need for a dedicated transport pack. The printed colours on the back of the interior are intended to assist in filling the cartons correctly with the vials having corresponding cap colours.

The new design substantially reduces the packaging costs and the reduced amount of material used has a significant positive environmental effect. The interior keeps the vials perfectly intact and ready for use. Also, the new design requires far less space than the old design again saving costs.

”Considerable reduction in packaging is what makes this pack the winner in this section. The new design does away with hand packing plus a dedicated transportation pack is now not needed. Yet the valuable vials are still well contained and protected”, was the verdict of the jury. Intergrafipak converted and also did graphical and structural design.

Iggesund

Iggesund Paperboard is part of the Swedish forest industry group Holmen, one of the world’s 100 most sustainable companies listed on the United Nations Global Compact Index. Iggesund’s turnover is just over €500 million and its flagship product Invercote is sold in more than 100 countries. The company has two brand families, Invercote and Incada, both positioned at the high end of their respective segments. Since 2010 Iggesund has invested more than €380 million to increase its energy efficiency and reduce the fossil emissions from its production.

Iggesund and the Holmen Group report all their fossil carbon emissions to the Carbon Disclosure Project. The environmental data form an integral part of an annual report that complies with the Global Reporting Initiative’s highest level of sustainability reporting. Iggesund was founded as an iron mill in 1685, but has been making paperboard for more than 50 years. The two mills, in northern Sweden and northern England employ 1500 people.

