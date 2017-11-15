Two spec warehouses for iPort

Verdion is to build two speculative warehouses at iPort Doncaster – one of 120,000 sq ft and one of 60,000 sq ft.

The units are due for completion in the third quarter of 2018 in the next phase of speculative development at the 6 million sq ft logistics and rail freight hub.

John Clements, European development director at Verdion, said: “This new space is designed to suit occupiers seeking highly-specified warehousing in a short time frame. With sustained demand for high quality buildings and Amazon, CEVA and Fellowes already committed to iPort, the time is right to look ahead to the next phase of development.

“iPort already has reserved matters consent, all its infrastructure is in place and land plots have been fully prepared for development, meaning construction work can start early in the new year and complete in Q3. Our current 195,000 sq ft unit is ready for occupation and build to suit opportunities are running in parallel too.”

CBRE, Colliers International and Gent Visick are advising Verdion.

Source: logisticsmanager.com