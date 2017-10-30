Unterer Logistics orders 105 Kögel Lightplus trailers

Unterer GmbH, based in Kundl, Tyrol, is expanding its fleet of 605 vehicles by adding 105 new Kögel Lightplus trailers. The transport logistics company is acquiring the new payload and weight-optimised Kögel Lightplus trailers via Hochstaffl Nutzfahrzeuge GmbH, Kögel’s general agency in Austria.

The 105 Lightplus trailers that have been ordered are fitted with the new Kögel external frame as standard. This enables, for example, the lashing of the cargo in the VarioFix perforated steel external frame when there are aluminium lattices in the depot. The 13 pairs of lashing shackles, included as standard, have grip hooks at the sides for easier handling, and have a tensile force of 2,500 kilograms.

To further reduce the weight of the trailers, Unterer Logistics has opted for aluminium roof support frames. A total of nine rows of aluminium lattices, five rows in the depot as a substitute for board walls and four rows distributed over the remaining post height keep the load securely in place. Further individual equipment includes tarpaulin cables with two mounts, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a brake lining wear indicator system, a direct tensioner, a one-handed door opener, a pallet storage box, toolbox and much more.

With more than 54 years of experience, 5,000 m² warehouse space, 126,000 loads per year, 115 employees and locations in Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland and Romania, Unterer Logistics is a well-known player of the international logistics industry. The family enterprise generates annual sales of more than EUR 100 million.

www.koegel.com; www.unterer.at

Source: oevz.com/en