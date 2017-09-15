 

UPS to use Daimler electric trucks




September 15
13:22 2017
UPS is to use three medium-duty ‘eCanter’ electric trucks from Daimler Trucks.

_mobile0c9a66_assets_img_media_Daimler_eCanterhiresThe parcel company will be the first commercial business to use the vehicle.

“At UPS, we constantly evaluate and deploy advanced technologies that enable sustainable, innovative solutions for our fleet,” said Carlton Rose, president, global fleet maintenance & engineering, UPS. “Electric trucks make our fleet both cleaner and quieter. We have a long-standing global relationship with Daimler, and we welcome the opportunity to trial the Fuso eCanter as UPS continues to realise the benefits of electric trucks.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

