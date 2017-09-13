 

Yale launches 1.6t Rider Stacker

Yale launches 1.6t Rider Stacker

September 13
September 13
15:55 2017
Yale has launched the Rider Stacker model MS16S which follows the same design language of the MPT Series Rider Pallet Truck combined with the improved through-mast visibility and precise handling of the MS10-20 and MS12-16IL Pedestrian Stackers.

Yale rider stacker“This new Rider Stacker brings an award-winning design philosophy focusing on ergonomics, comfort and productivity into a single solution for operations involving the movement of pallets in and around warehouse racking systems,” said Ron Farr, manager for warehouse solutions at Yale.

The new truck has a load carrying capacity of 1.6 tonnes and a tight turning circle combined with the option for the operator to stand while loading and unloading.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

