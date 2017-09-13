Yale launches 1.6t Rider Stacker

Yale has launched the Rider Stacker model MS16S which follows the same design language of the MPT Series Rider Pallet Truck combined with the improved through-mast visibility and precise handling of the MS10-20 and MS12-16IL Pedestrian Stackers.

“This new Rider Stacker brings an award-winning design philosophy focusing on ergonomics, comfort and productivity into a single solution for operations involving the movement of pallets in and around warehouse racking systems,” said Ron Farr, manager for warehouse solutions at Yale.

The new truck has a load carrying capacity of 1.6 tonnes and a tight turning circle combined with the option for the operator to stand while loading and unloading.

Source: logisticsmanager.com