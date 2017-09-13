Get ports Brexit ready, LCCI tells government

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on the government to get UK ports Brexit ready.

In particular, it wants the government to explore citing pre-clearance customs and immigration controls away from ports of entry; and develop new customs procedures in liaison with business, freight and & transport interests.

The LCCI wants to see investment in the roads leading to the ports, notably Dover, to deal with congestion.

Recent polling by ComRes for LCCI found 70 per cent of businesses believed minimising customs procedures on trade with the EU was important, while 66 per cent found it important to minimise restrictions on the quantity of goods that can be traded with the EU.

LCCI director of policy, Sean McKee said: “As Brexit talks continue, government needs to be actively working with transport and freight operators to identify potential future obstacles to continued business success.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com