 

Get ports Brexit ready, LCCI tells government

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Get ports Brexit ready, LCCI tells government

Get ports Brexit ready, LCCI tells government
September 13
15:56 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The London Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on the government to get UK ports Brexit ready.

In particular, it wants the government to explore citing pre-clearance customs and immigration controls away from ports of entry; and develop new customs procedures in liaison with business, freight and & transport interests.

The LCCI wants to see investment in the roads leading to the ports, notably Dover, to deal with congestion.

Recent polling by ComRes for LCCI found 70 per cent of businesses believed minimising customs procedures on trade with the EU was important, while 66 per cent found it important to minimise restrictions on the quantity of goods that can be traded with the EU.

LCCI director of policy, Sean McKee said: “As Brexit talks continue, government needs to be actively working with transport and freight operators to identify potential future obstacles to continued business success.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
BrexitFreightInvestmentStadt London
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day 2017

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Industrie 4.0 – KION GROUP

Industrie 4.0 – Reportage Roboter

Werbefenster

1] eCommerce Network

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


2] LogiMAT Network

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



3] Austria Network

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


4] Cluster Network

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


5] PR Network

Portal: http://journal.logistik-express.com


6] Invest Network

Portal: http://invest.logistik-express.com


Videobeitrag

Job & Karriere Tipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...