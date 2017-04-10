2016 was a record year for Central Europe specialist Reichhart Logistics

“The engine of positive development is our staff – from workers to managers,” emphasises Alexander Reichhart, Managing Partner. “As a value-oriented family company we attach utmost importance to long-term contracts with qualified professionals. We continuously offer varied entry and training opportunities dedicated candidates. ”

More than 900 employees, of which 112 are currently working at the headquarters in Gilching, achieved last year’s record sales of EUR 78.1 million. This results in a sales increase of 14 percent compared to last year. In particular the business segment of transport logistics distinguishes from other segments: sales rose by 22 percent to EUR 37.2 million.

The positive development in 2016 was attribuable to Reichhart’s timely initiated, growth-related improvements such as appointing speakers for personnel management. Thus, the logistics provider offers professional and employees-oriented support at its 21 locations in Germany, France, Austria and the Czech Republic.

Market-oriented actions are also growth drivers: With regard to digitisation, the company has introduced its own logistics software “motus” two years ago. This software serves to control logistic processes and making them digitally traceable. In 2016, the new module called “motus-inplant” was successfully launched to handle plant logistics of a customer from the technology sector.

In the transport sector, the first Czech plant started operating last year in Valcha near Plzeň. In addition, the contract logistics sites for warehouse management, assembly, production and sequencing were successfully expanded.

Reichhart Logistics, headquartered in Gilching near Munich is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2017. The portfolio include logistics services along the entire value added chain as well as in-house IT expertise to develop individual logistics software. The fleet including the permanent service partners comprises 144 trucks. In 2017, 28 vehicles of the company’s own fleet will be renewed.

www.reichhart.eu

Source: oevz.com/en