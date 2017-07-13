Ceva wins contract renewal with UK Power Networks

Ceva Logistics has won a five-year contract renewal with UK Power Networks. It will manage the company’s warehousing and distribution of cabling, plant and associated materials.

The logistics company will distribute electrical cables and plant items including pole mounts, transformers and packaged sub-stations. As well as this, it will handle the disposal of dumb meters from both homes and businesses.

Ceva will also be responsible for the management of a flood defence system.

“A lot of what we move under this contract is non-standard so we will be deploying lorry loader cranes with highly trained drivers to ALLMI standards (Association of Lorry Loader Manufacturers and Importers), to cope with the requirements” said CEVA’s executive vice president UK, Ireland and Nordics, Michael O’Donoghue. “We will also be initiating several new innovative proposals on UKPN’s behalf notably implementing Paragon software across the business to enable the team to maximize routes in order to maximize resources, reduce mileage and fuel consumption and positively impact on the contract’s carbon emissions”

Source: logisticsmanager.com