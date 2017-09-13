Harlequins renews DHL partnership

Harlequins has renewed its partnership with DHL for a further three years, and to mark the event, DHL organised a climb at The O2 in London.

Taking part were first team players Chris Robshaw, James Horwill, James Chisholm and Charlie Matthews, current Academy members George Head and Max Coyle, and Harlequins Ladies Jess Breach, Hannah Field and Jess Wooden.

Harlequins commercial director Ned Wills said: “This renewed partnership is also exciting as DHL will support the Harlequins Ladies and Academy squads, which reflects our collective ambition to promote the growth of the game at all levels.”

DHL will also look to expand the service and distribution of the Club’s retail offering.

Source: logisticsmanager.com