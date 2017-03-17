LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Eco parcel logistics by Austrian Post in Vienna-Simmering

März 17
08:28 2017
The focus of the future-oriented, EU-funded urban renewal initiative “Smarter Together” is on the Viennese district of Simmering West, located between Sonnwendviertel and Gasometer Vorfeld. In this area, the quality of life should be increased significantly through thermal-energy upgrades through sustainable mobility and the expansion of clean and renewable energy.

Österreichische Post AG supports the “Smarter Together” initiative and is cooperating with the city of Vienna and other partners in finding intelligent logistics solutions for Simmering West. The Post offers bundled 24/7 services in the project area. Since recently, two Iveco Daily Electric Transporters are used for zero emission parcel delivery in Simmering. It offers a cargo hold of 10.8 m³ and has a vehicle range of 65 kilometers.

Together with Michael Ludwig, City Councillor for the construction of residential buildings, Georg Pölzl, General Director of Post, Peter Umundum, CEO of Parcel & Logistics, and Karl-Martin Studener, Iveco Business Director Austria C&EE, let themselves be convinced about this environmentally friendly campagin on March 16 at the parcel logistics centre in Vienna-Inzersdorf.

In Simmering a total of EUR 46 million will be invested in the context of “Smarter Together”, of which about EUR 7 million are funded by the EU. Environmentally friendly mobility – the use of electric vehicles like electric cars, e-bikes and e-forklifts – plays a key-role in the smart urban renewal initiative. Therefore, Austrian Post is testing the new Iveco E-transport vehicles for environmentally friendly parcel delivery in the Simmering project area, and installed around 400 post-receipt boxes and will offer more 24/7 services such as two pick-up stations.

Peter Umundum, CEO Parcel & Logistics: “The Austrian Post delivers about 1,600 parcels per week in Simmering Nordwest. To servce the customers as best as possible, we cover nearly 400 kilometers. As a responsible domestic company it is very important to us to improve the environmental and climate protection. ”

“Participating in ‘Smarter Together’ Austrian Post makes an important contribution to support a largely CO2-free city logistics in the future,” said Georg Pölzl, General Director of Österreichische Post AG. The project cost of the new E-transporters are funded by 70 percent from the EU budget.

www.post.at

 

Source: oevz.com/en

