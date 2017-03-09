LOGISTIK express Newsportal

Greencarrier and JAS Worldwide form strategic alliance

März 09
08:13 2017
Under the alliance agreement, JAS and Greencarrier Freight Services will provide freight and logistics services through JAS´ global network and Greencarrier’s extensive operations throughout the Nordics and the Baltics. Both companies will represent each other exclusively in their respective territories.

“Greencarrier has a strong position in the Nordics and Baltics and this alliance with JAS Worldwide gives us a wider International scope and great potential to serve our customers worldwide,” says Stefan Björk, majority owner of Greencarrier.

“This expansion of our services with Greencarrier underscores the important role the two companies have in the global forwarding and logistics industry,” adds Marco Rebuffi, President and CEO of JAS Worldwide.

Greencarrier is one of the Nordic region’s largest privately owned companies specializing in global transport solutions. Greencarrier Freight Services is a part of Greencarrier group and employs 650 people in 13 countries. The company offers flexible transport and logistics solutions. Its domestic market is the Nordic and the countries around the Baltic Sea. The company’s independent position enables it to select the best options for its customers.

JAS Worldwide was founded in 1978 in Milan, Italy and expanded into the Americas in the 1990s. While Europe and the USA can be expected to always play a huge role in the organization, significant importance has been set lately on expanding the footprint within the Asia Pacific Region. JAS has made major investments throughout this area within Australia, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. As this area continues to grow, so will the presence of JAS Worldwide.

The company has also made significant investments in the Latin America markets; Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, and Panama. Today JAS covers 80+ countries with 240+ offices and agents and has over 4.000 employees globally.

www.freightservices.greencarrier.com; www.jas.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

