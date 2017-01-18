Kombiverkehr offers new ferry service from Trieste to Turkey

As of now Kombiverkehr offers two weekly ferry departures from Trieste to the Turkish port of Alsancak close to Izmir and back. Departure from Trieste is on Mondays and Fridays, and from Alsancak on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

All standard load units, including semitrailers and the hazardous goods, except for the classes 1 and 7 are accepted on this service. From Trieste the shipments can be forwarded within Kombiverkehr’s network eu.NETdirekt+ to Cologne, Ludwigshafen and Munich, which serve as a gateway to further European countries.

The new service is offered in cooperation with the ferry operator Alternative, and completes the existing ferry offer to the Turkish ports of Ambarli, Haydarpasa, Pendik, Mersin and Cesme.

The port of Alsancak has an annual capacity of 12 million tonnes and counts among Turkey’s largest container ports. About 20 percent of all Turkish exports are handled via the port of Alsancak to destinations all over the world.

www.kombiverkehr.de

Source: oevz.com/en