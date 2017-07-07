Kuehne + Nagel expands its Integrated Logistics Control Centre in Poland

With upgraded infrastructure and an expanded Integrated Logistics team located in greater Wroclaw area, the Logistics Control Centre strengthens the Group’s global concept to provide end-to-end solutions from a single source.

The Logistics Control Centre (LCC) in Wroclaw offers Integrated Logistics Services for the fulfilment of customers’ orders across international supply chains. It is part of Kuehne + Nagel’s global network of Integrated Logistics Control Centers, consisting of seven strategic locations across the globe.

In order to simplify complexity and to manage various international customers’ requirements for lean and demand-driven supply chains, the staff provides transportation management, logistics partner management,

customer data analytics and continuous improvement methodologies to maximize the synergies.

Ingo Goldhammer, Managing Director of Kuehne + Nagel Poland, said, “By extending the Logistics Control Centre in Wroclaw, we improve supply chain performance and flexibility of our customers from automotive,

industrial and consumer sector by the one-stop solution for managing their international supply chains.”

Gianfranco Sgro, member of the Management Board of Kuehne + Nagel International AG responsible for Contract Logistics said, “Kuehne + Nagel is a global leader in providing Supply Chain advanced visibility and

management throughout a network of Logistics Control Centres. With the expanded Logistics Control Centre in Wroclaw, we continue to invest in strengthening our network. It will allow us to considerably scale our

solutions.”

About Kuehne + Nagel

With over 70,000 employees at some 1,300 locations in over 100 countries, the Kuehne + Nagel Group is one of the world’s leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in the seafreight, airfreight, contract logistics and overland businesses, with a clear focus on high value-added segments such as IT-based integrated logistics solutions. You can find more information by visiting www.kuehne-nagel.com. In Poland, Kuehne + Nagel operates in 25 locations and employs approximately 1,800 employees. Further information can be found at www.kuehne-nagel.pl