LetMeShip online shipping portal shines again

Dezember 23
08:08 2016
Right on time for the Christmas holiday season the LetMeShip shipping portal shines with a new look as of now. The new landing page gives customers an overview on booking shipments with LetMeShip in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, France and Hong Kong.

With the new LetMeShip.com homepage, customers from all countries get one worldwide information and registration page. All relevant details regarding the function of the LetMeShip shipping portal are now available on one international page for the countries Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, France and Hong Kong.

The tied shipping operation is untouched from this changes – the design adaptation to the logged-in user accounts will follow during the next year.

“We have developed one standard landing page in a fresh design, with many new features for all countries,” explains Tim Ulrich, Head of Business Development and Marketing. According to him the focus for restructuring was especially on usability and simplified navigation.

The LetMeShip shipping platform has been a market leader for more than 15 years in service provider independent handling of document shipping, parcel shipping, pallet shipping, as well as special shipping and direct deliveries. As Europe’s first online platform for the booking of shipments, LetMeShip offers large and small customers in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, the Netherlands and Hong Kong flexibility, process optimisation and cost savings in the shipping process.

With more than 25 shipping providers and freight forwarders, the booking platform LetMeShip offers all customers flexible and independent shipping processes at attractive conditions, without any binding contract or monthly fee. All involved service providers such as DHL, DPD, UPS, Hermes, TNT, but also freight forwarders and special service providers like Hellmann, OBC, inTime, Sitra and many more can be compared on the platform, booked or paid. The automated issue of waybills as well as pick up are always included.

Customers with regular shipping volumes and own framework contracts can use LetMeShip Solutions with individual multi-carrier shipping systems and software. The three modules Office, Cloud and Warehouse are all independent of place, type and provider of the shipping, and can be combined according to customer requirements. LetMeShip Solutions therefore provides process and cost-effective shipping along the customes’ supply chains.

www.letmeship.com; www.letmeship-solutions.com

 

Source: oevz.com/en

