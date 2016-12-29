Port of Antwerp handles more than 10 million TEU for the first time

Just before the end of this year, Port of Antwerp set two records: In 2016, container transhipment volume reached the mark of 10 million TEU for the first time in history. In addition, a total of more than 214 million tonnes of freight were handled, as the company tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

In 2015 for the first time in its history the port of Antwerp passed the 200 million tonnes mark for the volume of freight handled. On 31st December 2015 the figure stood at 208.4 million tonnes of freight. Another million-tonne record was broken in the container handling sector in 2015, with a throughput volume of more than 9.6 million TEU.

For the further expansion of the activities and for strengthening the position of the Port of Antwerp in Austria and Hungary, the Antwerp Port Authority is looking for an experienced Commercial Manager in Vienna specialised in the supply chain. Key competencies are knowledge of the local markets, the railway sector, autonomy, assertiveness, networking and commercial flair. Interested people can send their CV and application by email to Katarina.stancova@portofantwerp.com

www.portofantwerp.com

Source: oevz.com/en