Volkswagen Group Logistics and EURO-LOG win elogistics award 2017

The joint project “Discovery – Digital Supply Chain Communication” has won the elogistics award at the AKJ Automotive Congress. The transport management solution for the inbound division of the Volkswagen Group convinced the jury with its open information and data exchange platform.

The IT service-provider for EURO-LOG logistics has won the elogistics award, together with its customer Volkswagen Group Logistics, at the 32nd AKJ International Automotive Congress in Saarbrücken. The award ceremony took place on 5 April 2017 at the AKJ evening event. Both companies received the award for the sustainable logistics project “Discovery: Digital Supply Chain Communication” – an innovative transport management solution for the inbound sector.

The open, web-based SCM platform designed by EURO-LOG creates the basis for the fast and sustainable digital transformation of transport processes. The easy-to-use software makes the supply chain transparent and enables complex processes to be managed efficiently. It makes logistics processes simpler, as well as standardising them, which leads to a reduction in logistics costs. The Eurolog SCM platform can also be expanded flexibly, as required: there is nothing to prevent CEP services and also empty return transport from being included.

“We are very pleased about the elogistics award which we have won jointly, and the recognition which goes along with it. Our aim is to connect all process partners involved in our Eurolog SCM platform in real time, to create a transparent supply chain to improve cooperation and offer managers maximum control. The award will encourage us to focus on this in future as well, and to further develop our software solutions,” says Jörg Fürbacher, EURO-LOG Chairman with satisfaction.

Intelligent software concentrates on the essentials

With the help of our user-friendly WebApp concept, unnecessary search processes for relevant information are avoided, as pre-defined status reports are notified automatically. As soon as delivery call-offs are imported initially, a check is made to see whether any information for follow-on processes is missing. If it is, this is flagged up automati-cally. Time-critical processes are rectified in the best possible way, and rectification of errors does not have to take place on the day of notification. Continuous automation in part-processes makes the user’s job easier. Follow-on errors become a thing of the past.

An actively integrated event management function, which concentrates on exceptions – “Management by exception” – completes the solution. The Software-as-a-Service solution (SaaS) system checks compliance with business processes at previously defined points and actively informs those responsible, for example by email, if there are any deviations. This allows those involved to concentrate on deviations instead of monitoring and evaluating the entire process on the Eurolog SCM platform.

Fast IT integration and Track&Trace in real time

The Transport Management software was not only integrated quickly, within six months, but also easily into Volkswagen’s existing IT infrastructure. The platform is so flexible that other IT systems can also be integrated and added without difficulty.

By “tracking and tracing” along the supply chain, the supply process can be monitored even better. As this takes place in real time, the reaction time can be shortened.

“Discovery” will also generate high-quality information for analyses, optimisation and the control of downstream processes, such as transport billing processes and environmental accounting.

elogistics award: Long tradition and jury of experts from different industries

The award has been presented annually since 1999 at the AKJ Automotive Congress in Saarbrücken. The AKJ Automotive working party collects, looks at and evaluates innovative approaches in logistics processes for new directions in logistics. The elogistics awards enable the AKJ Automotive working party to provide a stimulus for the innovative development and application of modern IT technologies in logistics processes. The jury is made up of decision-makers and senior logistics managers from various industries, as well as experts from universities.

AKJ Automotive

AKJ Automotive is the expert network for logistics and production in the car industry. The aim of AKJ is the joint further development of processes and structures for greater effectiveness and efficiency in the supply chain of the vehicle manufacturing and supply industry. For further information, go to: www.akj-automotive.de.

EURO-LOG AG

The IT service provider EURO-LOG was founded in 1992 as a joint venture by Deutsche Telekom, France Telecom and Digital Equipment. The firm became a “people-owned company” in 1997 and developed into one of the leading providers of IT and process integration. Today, at the head office in Hallbergmoos-Munich with its own computer centres, more than 80 employees provide for transparency in logistic processes with innovative software applications and individual links.

EURO-LOG produces comprehensive process solutions for shipping agents, forwarding companies and logistics service providers. In the process, EURO-LOG links its solutions to existing applications, such as SAP systems. EURO-LOG offers a range of solutions to the shipping industry, including supply chain management, transport management, container management and time window management. Some of its specially developed solutions for shipping and logistics service providers include the Dispatch Portal, mobile logistics solutions such as the app Mobile Track, the ONE LINK order recording software, and the Pallet Management. EURO-LOG’s solutions are currently used by customers operating in sectors such as automotive, industry, retail, high-tech, electronics, consumer goods, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, mechanical engineering, contract logistics, shipping and logistics, as well as many others.