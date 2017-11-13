 

Arvato opens distribution centre for a big Polish fashion retailer

13. November 2017 08:19
Arvato opens distribution centre for a big Polish fashion retailer

Arvato SCM Solutions Arvato has launched a new distribution dentre in Stryków, Poland for the Polish fashion retailer LPP, which will significantly accelerate order processing in the area of LPP’s online sales. This investment is consistent with the strategy of further dynamic development of LPP and Arvato in the e-commerce segment.

The new distribution centre dedicated to LPP is located in the Segro Logistics Park in Stryków near Łódź and covers the area of 30 000m² with a possibility of doubling this surface area to a total of 60,000 m² within the next 3 years. Its launch will allow 500 new workplaces to be created in the first year of its operation.

Shipments will be made from the warehouse in Stryków for e-commerce brands, such as Reserved, Mohito, House and Sinsay, to Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, the Baltic countries as well as to the UK market. The annual volume will be more than ten million shipped product pieces. Owing to the convenient location in central Poland, at the crossing of major motorways, the online order processing time will get significantly shorter, explains Jacek Kujawa, LPP Vice President responsible, among others, for logistics and e-commerce operations.

Arvato SCM Solutions in Poland will be taking care, among others, of the following services: storage, assembly and packing, courier shipment, handling of returns and complaints as well as specialist services (re-packing, labelling, foil replacement, quality control) of such product assortment as: clothing, shoes, bags and accessories.

LPP S.A. has been one of the most dynamically developing clothing firms in the region of Central and Eastern Europe for 26 years. The company has a chain of almost 1,700 shops and on-line stores for its brands Reserved, Cropp, House, Mohito and Sinsay, creating jobs for approximately 25,000 people in sales offices and structures in Poland, countries of Europe, Asia and Africa. LPP SA is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange as part of WIG20 index and belongs to prestigious MSCI Poland index.

www.lppsa.com; www.scm.arvato.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

