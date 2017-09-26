 

Award for Gebrüder Weiss apprentices in Carinthia

September 26
08:03 2017
Already for the second time, a trainee competition organized by the Carinthian Chamber of Commerce was held for freight forwarders and logistics companies. Twelve apprentices came and presented their skills and expertise to a jury consisting of managers of the Carinthian forwarding industry. In an “Elevator Pitch” lasting 90 seconds, they presented their dream job “logistics manager”, and then answered questions of three different specialist commissions – 15 minutes each.

At the specialist group meeting of the Carinthian freight forwarders on 21 September 2017, Markus Ebner, chairman of the WK specialist group for forwarding and logistics, announced the winners: two apprentices from Gebrüder Weiss Maria Saal were on the podium: Magdalena Lechner was awarded 1st and David Unegg the excellent 3rd place.

“I congratulate the winners and I am very proud of our Gebrüder Weiss young talents. Especially in times of shortage of skilled workers, we have, as one of the best training enterprises in the country, a lot to offer for young people. The supremacy of Gebrüder Weiss in the Carinthian Logistics Market is also impressive in the area of youth development, “says Markus Ebner in his function as branch manager of Gebrüder Weiss Maria Saal.

Today Gebrüder Weiss is, according to its own statements, the largest logistics service provider in Carinthia, with approximately 170 employees at five sites and a logistics area of more than 15,000 m². More than 300,000 orders are processed each year: within Austria, to other European countries, to Asia or to the USA. Gebrüder Weiss has established itself as a full-service logistics company in Carinthia and is planning an extension of the existing site in Maria Saal this year.

www.gw-world.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

