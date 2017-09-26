 

MRCE orders 30 Vectron locomotives at Siemens

September 26
08:02 2017
Mitsui Rail Capital Europe (MRCE) has ordered 30 new Vectron locomotives from Siemens. Ten of the units are delivered as multi-system locomotives and are intended for cross-border operation in Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland and the Netherlands. Those locomotives are equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS) in addition to the national train protection systems.

20 locomotives are equipped as direct current locomotives for operation in Italy. The order also includes an option for the delivery of additional 20 Vectron locomotives.

By ordering the Vectron locomotives, MRCE is expanding its European leasing activities. The new Vectron locomotives complement the existing fleet of MRCE and offer a solid foundation for a stable operation in the future. In particular, the flexible modular vehicle concept is promising.

MRCE is a European subsidiary of Japanese Mitsui & Co. Ltd. The company has divided its business into the seats in Amsterdam and Munich. It has a fleet of around 300 locomotives and includes Siemens Vectron, ES64F4 and ES64U2 as well as Bombardier Traxx locomotives.

www.mrc-rail.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

