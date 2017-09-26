German Flag for six vessels of SAL Heavy Lift

At SAL Heavy Lift six vessels return to the German Flag. Starting with MV SVENJA on Sept 22nd, MV TRINA, MV ANNE-SOFIE, MV REGINE, MV MARIA and MV WIEBKE will follow by the end of the year. With the home port of Hamburg, the city in which SAL Heavy Lift is also established, the company is building on its German heritage and setting its course for the future.

“We are very proud to return to the German Flag,” says Sebastian Westphal, Corporate Director Ship Management at SAL. “The German flag stands for quality, efficiency, safety and compliance with the highest standards, and these are core values in SAL.” Working together with the German Social Accident Insurance Institution for Commercial Transport, Postal Logistics and Telecommunication (BG Verkehr) and DNV GL as classification society, the re-flagging process will be handled by leading specialists

Toshio Yamazaki, CEO of SAL Heavy Lift adds: “It was a logical consequence: a German family owned business with German built vessels, operated by many German officers, and now provided by all the advantages of a German Flag. “We are proud to put a “made in Germany” tag to our services and products.”

By choosing the German flag SAL Heavy Lift also contributes to maintaining the German maritime cluster. Training on board vessels flying the German flag is ranked top-class internationally. In the long term, top level maritime training in Germany can only be sustained with seafarers employed under the German flag.

SAL Heavy Lift is one of the world’s leading carriers specialized in sea transport of heavy lift and project cargo. The company was founded in 1980 as “Schiffahrtskontor Altes Land GmbH & Co. KG” and belongs to Harren & Partner Group since 2017. The modern fleet of 21 heavy lift vessels offers highly flexible options to customers as well as combined crane capacities ranging from 550 to 2000 tons.

Source: oevz.com/en