Building work complete on UK Mail’s new Milton Keynes depot

Gazeley, has completed construction on a 102,000 sq ft facility in Magna Park, Milton Keynes for UK Mail.

The site will be used by UK Mail part of Deutsche Post DHL as the depot for local distribution in the surrounding areas.

Paul Hutchinson, head of property at UK Mail, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Gazeley on this project and they have been able to deliver the facility quickly and to our exact specifications. Their flexible approach allowed us early access which in turn has meant that we have been able to start operating immediately upon completion of the building.”

Magna Park, Milton Keynes is home to some of the largest brands in the UK, including John Lewis, Waitrose, and River Island.

The acting agents on the development were Savills, JLL & Burbage Realty.

Bruce Topley senior development director at Gazeley, said: “This building will provide an excellent transport base from which UK Mail will be able to reach its own customers throughout the region. This is an important first transaction with UK Mail for Gazeley and we look forward to developing our relationship further.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com