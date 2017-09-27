Burgerista benefits from logistics with system in Austria

After successful cooperation in Germany, Burgerista has now also changed its Austrian restaurants to full supply by QSL. The company currently has nine restaurants in the cities of Vienna, Graz, Linz and Salzburg. The cooperation results in synergy effects for the Burger chain: the system costs are significantly reduced due to a centrally controlled supply chain.

Both companies have been cooperating in Germany since 2015. There QSL helped Burgerista with its market entry. For this purpose, the supply chain experts implemented seven new Burgerista sites in their system within half a year. Crucial for such a fast growth in the system is the scalability on a solid basis.

“Once integrated, we can add as many restaurants or stores as desired in a very short time,” emphasizes Oliver Jäger, Country Manager Austria and Switzerland at QSL. Already at the beginning of their cooperation, the two companies agreed on a gradual expansion. From the point of view of Burgerista, the already existing pan-European network is a strong argument for QSL as a logistics partner. In the long term, the Burger chain also wants to grow into other neighboring countries.

Source: oevz.com/en