 

Burgerista benefits from logistics with system in Austria

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Burgerista benefits from logistics with system in Austria

Burgerista benefits from logistics with system in Austria
September 27
08:36 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

After successful cooperation in Germany, Burgerista has now also changed its Austrian restaurants to full supply by QSL. The company currently has nine restaurants in the cities of Vienna, Graz, Linz and Salzburg. The cooperation results in synergy effects for the Burger chain: the system costs are significantly reduced due to a centrally controlled supply chain.

Both companies have been cooperating in Germany since 2015. There QSL helped Burgerista with its market entry. For this purpose, the supply chain experts implemented seven new Burgerista sites in their system within half a year. Crucial for such a fast growth in the system is the scalability on a solid basis.

“Once integrated, we can add as many restaurants or stores as desired in a very short time,” emphasizes Oliver Jäger, Country Manager Austria and Switzerland at QSL. Already at the beginning of their cooperation, the two companies agreed on a gradual expansion. From the point of view of Burgerista, the already existing pan-European network is a strong argument for QSL as a logistics partner. In the long term, the Burger chain also wants to grow into other neighboring countries.

www.quick-service-logistics.de

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
ExpansionLogistikmarktLogistikmarkt: GermanyRegion: SalzburgStadt LinzStadt Salzburg
Teilen

eCommerce Logistik-Day 2017

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Industrie 4.0 – KION GROUP

Industrie 4.0 – Reportage Roboter

Werbefenster

1] eCommerce Network

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


2] LogiMAT Network

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



3] Austria Network

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


4] Cluster Network

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


5] PR Network

Portal: http://journal.logistik-express.com


6] Invest Network

Portal: http://invest.logistik-express.com


Videobeitrag

Job & Karriere Tipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...