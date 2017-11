SUPPLY CHAIN EXCELLENCE AWARDS 2017

INNOVATION AWARD

Winner: Centrica with Unipart Logistics

Shortlisted:

Anglian Water

Centrica

Elval

Vodafone

From left to right: Nairn Foster, Sales Director at Akabo Media, David Harper, Account Manager, Unipart Logistics, Mubeen Hafeji, Procurement Manager, Centrica, Andy Draycott, Head of Digital Transformation, Unipart Logistics, and Sara Pascoe.

[embedded content]

Source: logisticsmanager.com