CILT joins forces with the RSA

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has merged with the Railway Study Association (RSA) to create a forum for the rail sector.

“I am looking forward to working with the members of RSA to build on the history and the strengths of the organisation,” said Kevin Richardson, FCILT, chief executive, CILT. “I am eager to see how this merger will evolve and bring value to all of our members involved in the movement of goods and people.”

Professor Richard Wilding FCILT, Chairman, CILT, said: “I am delighted to welcome the RSA and its members to CILT. This is an exciting merger that brings with it a wealth of influence, prestige and expertise that will help CILT lead the way in shaping the future of the rail industry.”

Neil Micklethwaite, president, RSA, said: “I am very excited about the merger. It provides a huge opportunity to our current and future members to better engage with and understand the wider sector and profession within which we now operate. The purpose and expertise of RSA will continue to live on through CILT’s Railway Studies Forum and I am sure our members will develop their network and knowledge, with the weight of CILT behind them in the years to come.”

