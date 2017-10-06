 

CILT joins forces with the RSA

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

CILT joins forces with the RSA

CILT joins forces with the RSA
Oktober 06
16:32 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has merged with the Railway Study Association (RSA) to create a forum for the rail sector.

“I am looking forward to working with the members of RSA to build on the history and the strengths of the organisation,” said Kevin Richardson, FCILT, chief executive, CILT. “I am eager to see how this merger will evolve and bring value to all of our members involved in the movement of goods and people.”

Professor Richard Wilding FCILT, Chairman, CILT, said: “I am delighted to welcome the RSA and its members to CILT. This is an exciting merger that brings with it a wealth of influence, prestige and expertise that will help CILT lead the way in shaping the future of the rail industry.”

Neil Micklethwaite, president, RSA, said: “I am very excited about the merger. It provides a huge opportunity to our current and future members to better engage with and understand the wider sector and profession within which we now operate. The purpose and expertise of RSA will continue to live on through CILT’s Railway Studies Forum and I am sure our members will develop their network and knowledge, with the weight of CILT behind them in the years to come.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
ForumRail
Teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

1] eCommerce Network

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


2] LogiMAT Network

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



3] Austria Network

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


4] Cluster Network

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


5] PR Network

Portal: http://journal.logistik-express.com


6] Invest Network

Portal: http://invest.logistik-express.com


Job & Karriere Tipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...