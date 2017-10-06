 

Palletforce superhub opened by Princess Anne

Palletforce’s new £50 million, 620,000 sq ft superhub at Burton on Trent has been opened by Princess Anne.

“We were thrilled to welcome back HRH The Princess Royal for what is the start of a new era for Palletforce,” said Palletforce’s chief executive officer, Michael Conroy. “We’ve come a long way since her last visit in 2008, and the new £50m SuperHub represents an emphatic expression of confidence in our future.

“No other pallet or distribution network in the UK has shown the ability to take such a significant step to create capacity, facilitate growth and ensure the future success of its membership and network.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

