Ekol to invest USD 30 million in a new Ro-Ro terminal in Yalova

Through the intermodal transportation concept developed in the last years, Ekol Logistics is able to combine different modes of transport

The „Sustainable Brands Istanbul“ event organized to transform global economy to a sustainable one, was held in May 26-27, at Park Bosphorus Hotel, with the participation of experts and numerous sustainable brands. In the event where Ekol was the Supply Chain Sponsor, Ahmet Musul, the Chairman of Ekol and Enise Ademoğlu, the Management Systems Development Director of Ekol were among the speakers.

Making note of Ekol’s plans for the near future as well, Ahmet Musul noted „In 2015, we are continuing to invest in Ro-Ro. Our 5th Ro-Ro ship FADIQ, is now in service. Thanks to this new vessel to run on Haydarpaşa-Trieste line, we now run 4 trips per week on the route to Italy. At Istanbul, we make use of Haydarpaşa Terminal for our Ro-Ro operations. However, we decided to set up a new Ro-Ro terminal, as a solution to the traffic problem. We decided to build that terminal in Yalova. We intend to make the terminal operational within 2015. We will be investing USD 30 million for this project. It will help do away with 3,700,000 kg CO2 emission, a distance of 4,000,000 km, and 12,000 kg of hazardous waste, while saving 1,500,000 liters of diesel. It will also help with traffic, as 100,000 vehicles will be removed from the main arteries and bridges in the region.“

Ekol is listed among the pioneering suppliers of integrated logistics services in Turkey and Europe with its distribution centers with more than 520,000 m² indoor areas in Turkey, its facilities that has a total area of 100,000 m² in Germany, Italy, Greece, France, Ukraine, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Romania, Hungary, Spain and Poland, a fleet of over 4000 vehicles and 6,000 multi-national staff.

