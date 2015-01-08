Emirates SkyCargo moves to all-in pricing

Emirates SkyCargo’s new price structure will be implemented in Europe from 1 February, and for the rest of the network from 1 March

Emirates Sky Cargo has decided to introduce a new rate structure in 2015. “For some time now, many of our customers have asked for the introduction of an all-inclusive rate structure. We have therefore decided to introduce a new rate structure which will be a combination of a weight-related rate and the current fuel and security surcharge. We believe that this new structure will be simpler, and is a positive development in the way tariffs are applied,” a spokesperson of the company said on 7 January.

The British International Freight Association (BIFA) has given a cautious welcome to the news that Emirates SkyCargo is set to move to all-in pricing, including fuel and security surcharges, on air freight shipments to and from Europe from February 1st and on the airline’s global network from March 1st.

Robert Keen, Director General of BIFA, comments the Emirates SkyCargo announcement as „a step in the right direction, provided it leads to the transparency that freight forwarders require“. He adds that he felt that the move should „provide simpler and more transparent cost structures, something that freight forwarders have been calling for, having faced various surcharges with questionable names and purposes from shipping lines and airlines.

