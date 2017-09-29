 

Eva Air expands its offer on the Vienna-Taipei route

Eva Air expands its offer on the Vienna-Taipei route

September 29
08:34 2017
Eva Air will increase its frequencies and add three direct flights between Vienna and Taipei in March 2018. The previous four weekly flights from Vienna via Bangkok to Taipei remain unchanged.

As a result, the private Taiwanese airline will be able to offer a daily service from Vienna on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday via Bangkok to Taipei and additionally Monday, Thursday and Saturday nonstop to Taipei. Eva Air will offer the route with a Boeing 777-300ER.

The new non-stop flights depart from Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 11:30 pm and land the next day at 06:35 am in Vienna Schwechat (VIE). The return flight leaves Vienna on Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 12:25 pm and lands in Taipei at 07:15 am the next day.

www.evaair.com

 

 

Source: oevz.com/en

Tags
City ViennaFluggesellschaft
