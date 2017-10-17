FMS inaugurated representative office in Vienna

As a measure for better and more active support of the Austrian market, the Hamburg-based forwarding company Fr. Meyer’s Sohn (FMS) opened a representative office in Vienna this summer. On the evening of 12 October, the team, headed by Philipp Kummer, presented hiself officially to customers and business partners from the forest products sector.

The Viennese representative office is located on the 17th floor in the “News Tower” in Vienna’s second district. In the day-to-day business, the company serves Austrian importers and exporters from the paper, wood and pulp industries, avoiding any overlapping with the business operations of ILG Innovative Logistics Group in Linz. This FMS joint venture is headed by the managing partners Wolfgang Klepatsch and Peter Neuhuber and is focusing on general cargo.

Markus Panhauser, Managing Director FMS, stressed on the company’s global competence in the segment of forest products combined with its strong purchasing power and modern IT solutions. For 2017, he expects a volume of around 60,000 TEUs in Austria, which also includes “cross trades” in addition to imports and exports.

Founded on 15 September 1897 as a one-man company in Brandswiete in Hamburg, Fr. Meyer’s Sohn (FMS) has become one of the world’s top ten international shipping companies and a global logistics company with more than 50 branches in 20 countries and 725 employees. Because of their market leadership in paper logistics, FMS became a global company with annual sales of around EUR 750 million.

www.fms-logistics.com; www.ilg-logistics.com

Source: oevz.com/en