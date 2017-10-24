FORS to reduce time between re-approval audits

The Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme is to reduce the period between mandatory FORS Bronze re-approval audits from three to two years for Gold accredited members. The new rules will apply from 1 January 2018.

“After reviewing the details of the accreditation process, the FORS executive group felt a three-year gap between FORS Bronze audits was simply too long,” said Anne Johnson, FORS operations director. “The change will ensure high levels of safety, efficiency and environmental protection are better maintained and evidenced.

“The decision to scrap the evidencing fee for smaller operators will be a welcome saving for many and we anticipate the move will provide an incentive for more smaller operators to progress through to FORS Gold status and to enjoy the many benefits that exemplary levels of best practice can bring.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com