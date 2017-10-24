 

Tigers takes to bicycles for fashion deliveries

Tigers takes to bicycles for fashion deliveries

Tigers takes to bicycles for fashion deliveries
Oktober 24
16:49 2017
Tigers Germany, part of the Hong Kong based Tigers group, is to launch a bicycle-based same day delivery service for online fashion brand Holymesh – initially in Cologne.

“We are supporting Holymesh with both B2B and B2C solutions, including shipping from their production centres in Italy and China, as well as developing bespoke packaging solutions and fulfilling quality controls both at shipping and on arrival at our facility,” said Andreas Niklasch, managing director, Germany and Switzerland, for Tigers Germany.

“Each B2C package is a bespoke undertaking, from cardboard packing and label taping, to adding the respective documents, such as autographs from YouTube influencers, and other promotional material.”

Holymesh partners with YouTube influencers in Germany to develop, produce, and distribute clothing and accessories collections. Tigers has doubled its Cologne e-commerce fulfilment complex to support Holymesh.

Tigers recently launched a rail freight service, Tiger Rail, on the new Silk Road, offering customers a 16-day transit time both east and westbound, between Duisburg, Germany, and Hefei, Chongqing, and Chengdu, China.

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
B2BB2CBRICS StaateneCommerceFreightLogistikmarkt: ChinaLogistikmarkt: GermanyOnlinehandelpackagingRailShippingSocial Media: YouTubeSupport
