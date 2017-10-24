 

130,000 sq ft Amazon logistics facility completed

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

130,000 sq ft Amazon logistics facility completed

130,000 sq ft Amazon logistics facility completed
Oktober 24
16:51 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

A 130,000 sq ft Amazon logistics facility has been completed in Hamburg. The site, developed by Gazeley, will be used for distribution across Northern Europe.

The facility is located close to the Port of Hamburg and Hamburg Airport.

The building includes a number of innovative features, including a virtual firewall with additional sprinkler heads to ensure a seamless implementation of conveyor and robotics systems.

“Our ability to provide this state-of-the-art logistics centre within 6 months of our customer’s’ decision to proceed, highlights our flexibility when delivering for our customer base,” said Ingo Steves, managing director, Northern Europe, Gazeley.

“This building will provide excellent transport links to key cities as well as first-class sustainability initiatives that achieved us a German DGNB Gold certification.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
News: amazonRobtertechnikStadt Hamburg
Teilen

ISBN 9781389501548

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Kategorien

Newsarchiv

 

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

B2B Branchenportale

Branchenportal: eCommerce Logistik-Day
Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: LogiMAT Aussteller
Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



Branchenportal: Logistik affine Unternehmen (A) Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


Branchenportal: Network Cluster D-A-CH
Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


LOGISTIK express Videobeiträge

Empfehlungen

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...