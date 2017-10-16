Geodis and Premier Nutrition open sites at Fradley Park

Geodis has taken on a 126,993 sq ft warehouse at Fradley Park. The park will also house a 29,489 sq ft Premier Nutrition site.

Premier Nutrition’s general manager Chris Rackham said: “Our substantial investment in additional new production facilities at Fradley Park, combined with recent investment in our nearby factories at Rugeley, will ensure we have industry leading facilities from which to produce high quality products to meet the future needs of our customers in the UK and overseas.”

DHL, Hellman, Norgren, Great Bear and Tile Giant all have existing warehouses at the site.

Source: logisticsmanager.com