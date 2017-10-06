 

Gist wins Arla Foods contract

zurück zur Startseite RSS-Feed hinzufügen

Gist wins Arla Foods contract

Gist wins Arla Foods contract
Oktober 06
16:38 2017
Artikel drucken mit Freunden teilen

Gist has won a three-year contract for transport and logistics with Arla Foods UK. Gist will be responsible for transport and warehousing services to support Arla Foods’ Lockerbie Dairy.

Logistics_Manager_Features_List_2018 Gist will run a combination of daily trips of packaged milk to Arla’s retail customers in Scotland and Northern England.

“We are excited to be awarded this opportunity with such a great customer,” said Alan Devine, Gist’s managing director, network businesses. “We look forward to utilising all of our expertise in food logistics to exceed Arla’s customers’ expectations and to deliver the best possible supply chain using great Gist people.”

Daniel Hamby, Arla’s general manager, Outbound Logistics, said: “We are pleased to have awarded our Scottish transport and warehouse operations to Gist, following a detailed and competitive tender process. They met all the tender requirements of delivering a proactive service model, along with an aligned strategic business plan which we’re confident will help deliver great customer service. Their plan also allows for volume growth and offers an enhanced platform for food service.”

Source: logisticsmanager.com

Tags
Logistikmarkt: GroßbritannienOutboundRetailSupportTENWarehouse
Teilen

Presseservice

Pressemeldungen können Sie über den Presseservice-Upload sowie übers Login unverbindlich einreichen. Der Presseservice-Newsletter erscheint wöchentlich. Für Top-Platzierungen buchen Sie das Presseservice Exklusiv.

Archive

Kategorien

Print on Demand LE-3-2017

Newsletter Presseservice

Werbefenster

1] eCommerce Network

Portal: http://insider.logistik-express.com


2] LogiMAT Network

Portal: http://b2b.logistik-express.com



3] Austria Network

Portal: http://verzeichnis.logistik-express.com


4] Cluster Network

Portal: http://lounge.logistik-express.com


5] PR Network

Portal: http://journal.logistik-express.com


6] Invest Network

Portal: http://invest.logistik-express.com


Job & Karriere Tipps

LOGISTIK express® informiert täglich seit 2006, fachlich, sachlich, aktuell, stellt mit 50.000 Beiträgen das umfangreichste Informationsportal im deutschsprachigen Raum und und richtet sich an Entscheider und Entscheidungsträger aus Handel, Industrie, Transport, Einkauf und Logistik. Holen Sie sich mit LOGISTIK express® Ihren Informationsvorsprung. Finden Sie über LOGISTIK express® Ihren Logistik-Partner!

LOGISTIK express® Portale

Kennen Sie schon unsere B2B Branchenportale mit Firmensuche?

Kontakt

LOGISTIK express®
Medieninhaber, Herausgeber: Markus Jaklitsch
Operngasse 17-21, 13 OG, Sky 360
A-1040 Wien

info@logistik-express.at
www.logistik-express.com

© Copyright 2017 LOGISTIK express® Markus Jaklitsch. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.

Laden...

Fenster schließen

Bitte warten...

Bitte warten...