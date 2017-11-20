 

Militzer & Münch expands in Belarus – new logistics terminal in Minsk

20. November 2017 08:59
Militzer & Münch expands in Belarus – new logistics terminal in Minsk

Growth at Militzer & Münch Belarus: the country unit is expanding its existing network with an additional location. The contracts with the construction company are to be signed later this month.

For the construction of the new warehouse, Militzer & Münch Belarus purchased a property in the north eastern part of Minsk, near MKAD, the Minsk beltway. The 2,000 square meter facility will be used mainly for express cargo handling; a small section will be designed for the long-term storage of pallets and handling of groupage cargo.

The decision for the new warehouse was made during the founding event of the German-Belarusian Council of Entrepreneurs in Minsk in June. “We see great potential in the industrial country Belarus both in the domestic economy, but also as a transit country between the Eurasian and the European Union. Germany is one of the most important trade partners of Belarus. In order to intensify the economic relations between the two countries again after the EU sanctions were lifted in 2016, the Militzer & Münch Group participates actively in the work of the Council of Entrepreneurs”, says Dr. Lothar Thoma, CEO M&M Militzer & Münch International Holding AG.

“Belarus will turn into an important hub of the Silk Road Initiative between Asia and Europe, which makes the country a preferred location for industrial, commercial and logistics setups”, says Felix Zimmermann, Co-Chairman of the German-Belarusian Council of Entrepreneurs. Currently, about 400 employees work at 14 locations nationwide for Militzer & Münch Belarus. The company handles groupage and full load transports as well as part load shipments with its own truck fleet. The team also offers air and sea freight services, customs clearance, as well as hazardous goods and heavy lift transports. For Dr. Lothar Thoma one thing is clear: “By investing in the new logistics location, we set the course for further growth of our organization in Belarus.”

Militzer & Münch Belarus celebrates 25-year anniversary
Militzer & Münch Belarus SOOO takes up business in 1992. Since then, the company, registered in Minsk, has become one of the leading transport logistics organizations in Belarus. “Back then, we were one of the logistics pioneers in the country”, says Victor Blazhukevitch, Managing Director Militzer & Münch Belarus, who has been with the company from day one. “In the course of 25 years, we have continuously expanded our network and built a solid base of highly satisfied customers.”

The German-Belarusian Council of Entrepreneurs
In March 2017, the German-Belarusian Council of Entrepreneurs was reactivated. On the occasion of a trip for entrepreneurs organized by the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, the first joint meeting was held in Minsk in June. Participants at the meeting were, among others, Dr. Lothar Thoma, CEO M&M Militzer & Münch International Holding AG, Alexei Kovalenko, CFO M&M Militzer & Münch International Holding AG, the Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey, and the German Ambassador Peter Dettmar. The Council aims to support and intensify the cooperation between Belarus and Germany in the fields of trade, economy and investment. At the first meeting, the participants also visited Great Stone industrial park. The Chinese-Belarusian park is an important infrastructure project along the New Silk Road.

M&M Militzer & Münch at a glance
The Militzer & Münch Group employs a staff of about 2,000 at 100 locations in around 30 countries. Strategic partnerships in numerous other countries complete the dense network. Militzer & Münch offers worldwide air and sea freight services as well as road and rail transports and project logistics along the East-West axis in Eurasia and North Africa. The Group operates with a dense network of branch offices in Eastern Europe, the CIS, the Middle East and the Far East as well as in the Maghreb countries. The head office of the company that goes back to 1880 is in Sankt Gallen, Switzerland.

Militzer & Münch
E-Mail: Ina.Schmaloske@stroomer.de
Homepage: http://www.mumnet.com/en/home/

BundesregierungFreightHUBInvestmentLogistikmarkt: GermanyRailSupportTerminalTruckWarehouse

Transportlogistik

