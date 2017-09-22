MSC confirms order for 22,000 TEU container ships

Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has opted for South Korean shipbuilder Daewoo Shipbuilding and Marine Engineering (DSME) to construct eleven 22,000 TEU containerships for the company. The order was confirmed to World Maritime News by an MSC spokesperson, saying the deal terms have not been disclosed yet.

“A significant number of 13,000-TEU and 14,000-TEU vessels will come off-hire in the coming years and the new order is expected to effectively replace this fleet, rather than substantially increasing MSC’s overall capacity,” the spokesperson said.

MSC’s decision to order 22,000 TEU giants, which will become the world’s largest containerships based on TEU capacity, follows CMA CGM’s order confirmation for up to nine 22,000 TEU ULCVs to be built by Chinese yards.

